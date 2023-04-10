Pixel 7a images show off stylish blue colour option

Google I/O is just around the corner, which means so is the Pixel 7a. Google typically reveals its A-series Pixel phone at the annual developer conference, and this year likely will be no different. Also like in past years, we’ve learned a lot about the Pixel 7a through various leaks. The latest, however, is a series of images showing off the three colour options for the 7a.

The images (which appear to be Google marketing renders, but it’s not entirely clear) come from MySmartPrice and leaker OnLeaks and show the Pixel 7a in white, grey and blue. MySmartPrice notes it isn’t yet aware of the official marketing names for each colour.

If you’ve been following Pixel 7a leaks so far, there’s very little in the renders that should be new or surprising, aside from the blue colour. The 7a looks very similar to its predecessor and the Pixel 7, borrowing the metal camera visor design that differentiated the Pixel 7 series from the Pixel 6 series.

MySmartPrice also details the rumoured specs, claiming the 7a will sport a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor, 256GB of internal storage (up from 128GB on the 6a) and a bump to 8GB of RAM. The 7a will reportedly have a 10.8-megapixel front camera.

Beyond that, the phone will have a 6.1-inch OLED display, apparently with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will run on Google’s Tensor G2 chip, just like the Pixel 7 and 7 pro, and sport 5W wireless charging. The wireless charging and refresh rate bumps will address two of the biggest issues I had with the Pixel 6a and significantly close the gap between the 7a and Pixel 7, with the only major difference between them being the camera.

Of course, with all the deals available on the Pixel 7 recently, it’s tough to say if it makes sense to wait for the 7a given how similar the devices are. Currently, the Pixel 6a goes for $599 in Canada, and the 7a will presumably be around the same price. The Pixel 7 costs $799 but has been repeatedly discounted down to $599 in recent months. If it goes on sale again, it might make sense to grab the Pixel 7 and forget the 7a — but we’ll see what happens when the 7a launches.

Source: MySmartPrice