Google’s Pixel Fold might have a better display than the Z Fold 5

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 might feature a worse display than the Pixel Fold.

According to The Elec, it looks like the Z Fold 5 will sport Samsung Display’s M12 material set (the material used to create OLED panels) for OLED displays, similar to what was available on the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Now, Samsung is working on the M13 and M14 material sets, but Google will get the first taste of the new technology.

The Pixel Fold will reportedly use the M13 material sets, compared to the Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5, which will use only the M12 material sets, similar to their predecessors. It would be strange for Google to opt for the M13 sets as the company isn’t usually ahead of the game regarding components. And it’d be odd for Samsung to use the M12 sets if it knows Google’s displays are ahead of its own devices.

The Elec also indicates that Apple’s iPhone 15 models will use M12-based displays. This is an upgrade for base iPhone users, as the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus used the M11 sets; however, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max already use the M12-based displays.

The rumours also suggest Samsung Display is building a custom set dubbed ‘M14’ solely for Apple and its 16th-gen devices. However, in 2023 Samsung will reportedly build four displays for the iPhone 15 models with assistance from LG display for the two Pro models.

The Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are expected to launch in August, the iPhone 15 models in September, and the Pixel Fold could release sometime this Spring.

Source: The Elec Via: GSMArena