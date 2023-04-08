Telecom news roundup: a post Rogers-Shaw transaction world [Apr. 1-6]

The Rogers-Shaw merger is one of the largest financial transactions in Canada’s industry. But now that it’s complete, what does it mean for customers?

The specifics, along with a recap of some of this week’s most important telecom stories, are outlined below.

Business

Québecor now has 3.5 million mobile services customers after the company successfully took over Freedom Mobile’s wireless licenses from Shaw on Monday. The move followed the Innovation Minister’s approval of Rogers’ takeover of Shaw.

Shaw customers will soon see their services switch over to Rogers. They’ll be offered a “comparable” 4G LTE plan and will eventually see an “exclusive” 5G offer.

Telecom complaints have risen by 12 percent in recent months, according to the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services’s (CCTS) mid-year report. Rogers represented the majority of the complaints. The report shows the company’s July 2022 service outage played a role.

Telus’ health arm has expanded MyPet to Ontario. The virtual veterinary service offers a variety of assistance for cats and dogs.

Karrier One is a new option for Canadians looking to access affordable wireless services, and it uses blockchain technology to run it.

Deals

Koodo is offering some customers a 30GB $45/month deal. It’s one of two options the company is texting select customers. More details are available here.