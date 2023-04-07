Thieves carve hole into Washington Apple Store, steal $500,000 worth of iPhones

A Washington Apple Store was robbed of around $500,000 USD (around $675,500 CAD) this past weekend. A duo of robbers exacted a heist that sounds very much inspired by a 1950’s cartoon.

As first reported by the Seattle outlet King 5 News, two thieves broke into an adjacent coffee shop at the Alderwood Mall as the Apple Store was closed for the evening. The thieves then went into the shop’s washroom, cut a hole into a wall and crawled into the Apple Store.

Once the thieves were able to infiltrate the Apple Store, the duo were able to steal a total of 436 iPhones. It’s estimated that the total loss of merchandise is nearly half a million dollars. Nothing was stolen from the coffee shop, however.

Seattle Coffee Gear manager Eric Marks spoke to King 5 News. In an interview, he says that due to the layout of both the coffee shop and the location of the Apple Store, he never thought they were connecting in such a way. “I would have never suspected we were adjacent to the ‌Apple Store‌, how it wraps around I mean,” Marks says. “So, someone really had to think it out and have access to the mall layout.”

CEO of Seattle Coffee Gear Mike Atkinson also posted a photo of the damaged bathroom on Twitter. From the photo, the thieves merely had to cut through drywall, remove the insulation and they were able to access the Apple Store.

Good morning Twitter fans! Yesterday was a weird day… 1. Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of Iphones🙄 2. Later that night on the way to the grocery store my wife… pic.twitter.com/DcUld6ULEd — Mike Atkinson (@coffeemikeatkin) April 4, 2023

Thankfully, the Apple Store was closed for the evening. Staff were not onsite at the time. Therefore, nobody was injured during the robbery. It’s said that authorities do have access to surveillance footage of the theft. However, it is not being released due to it being an active investigation. The thieves have yet to be apprehended.

Apple has yet to comment on the matter.

Source: King 5 News Via: MacRumors