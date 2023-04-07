Disney+ series Ahsoka to premiere in August, trailer revealed

Disney and LucasFilm are hosting Star Wars Celebration and are revealing new details on the Ahsoka series. The annual event unpacks all the latest announcements and reveals and gives some new tidbits on what fans can expect.

Revealed during an exclusive panel, the long-awaited Ahsoka series, starring Rosario Dawson, is due to premiere on Disney+ this August. As part of Star Wars Celebration, fans are being treated not only to a new Ahsoka poster but the first teaser trailer.

The teaser sees Dawson returning as the beloved Star Wars character Ahsoka. The character was last seen in the series The Book of Boba Fett. She is shown to search the galaxy as rumours regarding Grand Admiral Thrawn’s return continue to surface.

On top of outlining the series’ plot, the Ahsoka trailer shows brief snippets of returning Star Wars characters in live action as well as new faces. For instance, we’re given the first look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren as well as Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who is cast as Hera. Newcomer Ray Stevenson is said to be playing a new character, described as a former Jedi. Finally, we’re given a small look at the big bad Thrawn. However, casting for the awaited villain has not been announced.

Dave Filoni is once again the executive producer on the series as well as one of the writers. Filoni has largely been the executive producer on many contemporary Star Wars projects on Disney+ including The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and The Book of Boba Fett. It’s not yet known who is attached to direct the series.

Disney+ is currently wrapping up the third season of The Mandalorian, with the season set to conclude on April 19. Suffice to say, some threads might be created as connective tissue between the streamer’s flagship Star Wars series and Ahsoka.

Image credit: Star Wars

Source: @Disney