Win a trip to New York to celebrate the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Show us what makes you Canada’s biggest The Legend of Zelda fan for your chance to win a trip to New York City to celebrate the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in style. Win a two-night stay at a hotel in New York City for 2 guests, including round-trip airfare, so that you can pick up your physical The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition game in person from Nintendo New York, over the launch weekend.

Plus, everyone who enters will have the chance to win a secondary The Legend of Zelda prize pack, including a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, a The Legend of Zelda Triforce light, a The Legend of Zelda compact stand and a The Legend of Zelda-themed pro controller.

To enter the contest, follow @MobileSyrup on Twitter and post a photo with a short message explaining why you think you’re Canada’s premier Zelda fan with the hashtag ‘#BiggestCanadianZeldaFan.’

Maybe you have a room in your home dedicated to The Legend of Zelda series or a full arm sleeve of tattoos showing off your love of Gorons? Perhaps you’re a hardcore collector and own every game in the franchise, like The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition for GameCube?

Above all else, show us why you feel you’re Canada’s biggest Zelda fan! All before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches for Nintendo Switch on May 12 – available for pre-orders now.

All submissions are due by April 20th at 11:59pm ET. A winner will be selected and contacted on April 21st.

The contest’s rules and regulations are available here.