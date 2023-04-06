Rogers offering $0 iPhone 14 with trade-in, Upfront Edge

Rogers customers can get a 128GB iPhone 14 for $0 down and $0/mo financing, though with several caveats.

First up, you need to go to a Rogers store to get the deal. That alone isn’t terrible, but you also have to sign up for Upfront Edge, which discounts the cost of the phone if you agree to return it to Rogers after 24 months (or pay the difference to keep it). Finally, customers need to “trade in an eligible iPhone 11 Pro 512 GB.”

According to the fine print, Rogers is offering a $360 trade-in credit for the iPhone 11 Pro 512GB. If you don’t go with the trade-in, you can pay $360 upfront instead, although that defeats the purpose of the deal.

It’s worth noting that for those who don’t want to go into the store, Rogers also offers the iPhone 14 for $15/mo online, down from the regular $47.13/mo financing cost. You can also still trade in a 512GB iPhone 11 Pro for a $360 credit, which would cover the $15/mo financing. Based on the information on Rogers’ website, I’m not totally sure what the difference is here beyond maybe that doing a trade-in online takes more time because you need to mail in the phone.

If you’re good with all those conditions, then congrats — you can get an effectively free iPhone 14 for two years.

You can check out the offer here.