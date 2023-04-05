PlayStation 5 is now $60 off

Looking for a new deal on the PS5? Amazon has once again slashed the cost by $60 on the popular gaming console.

For those interested in the deal, the Disc Edition of the God of War: Ragnarök bundle is currently on sale for $669.96.

At the recent CES 2023 keynote by Sony, Jim Ryan, the head of the company’s gaming division, made a much-awaited announcement that had gamers around the world eagerly anticipating.

After several months of PS5 shortages, Ryan declared that the supply of PlayStation 5 consoles has improved, and the shortage is now over. He mentioned that “PS5 supply improved towards the end of last year… and everyone who wants a PS5 should have an easier time finding one at retailers worldwide, starting from now.”

God of War: Ragnarök takes place three years after the events of the 2018 game, and it follows Kratos and Atreus as they face new divine challenges and try to prevent the apocalypse. While the game is also accessible on PS4, the PS5 version provides enhanced features, including 4K graphics, 3D audio, and haptic feedback.