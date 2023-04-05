Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 alleged colour variants leak online

Even though we’re months away from the expected release of Samsung’s upcoming foldables, the colours for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have leaked online.

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Z Fold 5 will come in three colours, and the Flip 5 will sport four colour variants.

Z Flip 5 Colors:

– Beige, Gray, Light Green and Light Pink

Z Fold 5 Colors:

Beige, Black and Light Blue

I am sure they will have some good flashy names when launched along with some bespoke and lower volume colors. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 4, 2023

The leak indicates that the Z Flip 5 will launch in beige, gray, light green and light pink, and the Fold 5 will come in beige, black and light blue. Young says they’ll have different names — for instance, black will likely be called ‘Phantom Black,’ if history indicates.

Samsung will also have some ‘Samsung Experience’ exclusive colours and bespoke versions that allow you to mix and match.

Going off previous years, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will likely launch this August. Previous Z Fold 5 news indicates that the device will be thinner and lighter than its Z Fold 4 predecessor. And the Z Flip 5 will have a larger Cover Screen than its predecessor.

Source: Ross Young