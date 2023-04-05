Koodo offering some customers $45/30GB deal

Some lucky Koodo customers received an offer of $45/mo for 30GB.

According to a thread on RedFlagDeals (RFD) spotted by iPhone in Canada, Koodo texted customers with two offers: $40/mo for 6GB or $45/mo for 30GB. One of the deals is a clear winner, especially when you consider the Koodo website currently lists a $45/mo 6GB promo plan.

As with most things like this, your mileage may vary. If you weren’t lucky enough to get the text, you probably wouldn’t be able to get the $45/30GB plan.

For those that do get the message, it seems there’s a time limit on the offer. The RFD user who posted their message has until May 3rd, 2023, to claim the offer — it’s not clear if the same debate will apply to all or if it will vary based on when customers receive the message.

To claim the offer, customers can reply “MORE” or head to Koodo’s Self Serve site and check their available offers.

As far as deals go, $45/30GB is pretty good. It’s not quite at Black Friday levels ($45/50GB), but it’s a lot better than the $65/30GB deal that Koodo just ended.

Source: RFD Via: iPhone in Canada