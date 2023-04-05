Kobo’s Eclipsa 2E allows you to write directly on it

Kobo is thrusting itself back into the spotlight with the unveiling of the new Kobo Elipsa 2E set to release on April 19th.

Capitalizing on the popularity of the new Kindle Scribe, the Elipsa 2E comes with an upgraded stylus allowing the user to write directly on the pages of e-books and documents.

The company is touting the new e-reader as a fresh digital reading and writing experience that is “designed for readers who want to engage with their eBooks and expand on their ideas like never before.”

It appears to be a slight upgrade from Kobo’s previous offering, the Kobo Elipsa. Both devices offer 10.3-inch displays that are glare-free as well as 32GB of storage, among other features such as Bluetooth support.

Where the 2E looks to stand out is in the finer details. Whether it be the upgraded stylus, its rechargeability or improvements made to searching the built-in notebook, the Elipsa looks to simply do everything that it did right with the first Elipsa model.

All of this comes back to the company’s goal of allowing its customers to read, write and ideate all in one device.

The upcoming Elpisa 2E goes a step further and features an extended battery life that, according to Kobo, “should last weeks.” There is also an effort being made to increase the eco-friendliness of the e-reader, much like the previous model – the Kobo Clara 2E.

This includes the new e-reader being made with over 85 percent recycled plastic.

The Elipsa 2E is set to retail for $399.99 U.S. (approximately $564.99 CAD once accounted for tax and after added to the online cart from Kobo.)

Pre-orders for the Kobo Elipsa 2E start on April 5th. As an added bonus, those who pre-order the device in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia will receive a $25 Kobo e-gift card.

Image credit: Kobo

Source: Kobo Via: The Verge