Keanu Reeves set to star in Apple exclusive ‘Outcome,’ directed by Jonah Hill

Apple Original Films has picked up ‘Outcome,’ the dark comedy set to be directed by Jonah Hill, who co-wrote the project alongside Ezra Woods.

Actor Keanu Reeves, who is known for starring in hit movie series such as The Matrix and John Wick is in negotiations to star in the film alongside Hill, adding to the high-list talent set to take the stage.

Reeves will play Reef, “a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hill finds himself in good company production-wise with the help of his partner Matt Dines and the company’s Ali Goodwin.

‘Outcome’ landing as an Apple Studios production marks an impressive run from Hill, who is also working with the company on a Grateful Dead biopic alongside the legendary Martin Scorsese. The biopic will see Hill produce and star while Scorsese directs alongside his film company, Sikelia Productions.

The deal also comes at a big time for Keanu Reeves, who is coming off starring in John Wick: Chapter 4, which opened to a franchise-best $73.5 million at the domestic box office.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter