Join the craze and learn how to make your own Barbie poster

If you haven’t heard by now, the infamous Barbie toys are slated for another movie release in July of this year.

The film by Warner Bros. Pictures will contain a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Michael Cera among others. As you could expect, the upcoming movie is being met with tons of hype, with one of the teaser trailers gaining over 6.3 million views on YouTube in just over one day.

To help market the film (as if it needed any help to begin with,) the Twitter page @BarbieTheMovie is showing users online to create their own Barbie (or Ken) poster.

Take a selfie to become a Barbie (or Ken)! ✨📸 Visit https://t.co/c4OP6u63hR to take a selfie with the #BarbieTheMovie Selfie Generator! pic.twitter.com/aiSN7uIenu — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) April 4, 2023

Users can follow the link to the Barbie selfie generator page and use the step-by-step instructions to include themselves in the viral marketing campaign. It’s as simple as uploading a photo, framing it to your liking, choosing a colour and voila… you are now a part of the (virtual) Barbie universe.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: @BarbieTheMovie Via: GaymingMag