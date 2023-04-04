Telecom complaints increased by 12 percent in recent months, CCTS’ mid-year report shows

Telecom complaints have dramatically increased in recent months, according to a report from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services (CCTS).

The report, covering data between August 1st, 2022 and January 31st, 2023, shows complaints rose by 12 percent, with Rogers accounting for most of the platforms (17.4 percent), taking the position for the first time.

The report shows loss of services drove the company’s position, with 187 of its 1,294 complaints geared towards the July 8th outage. Customers were displeased with Rogers issuing five days of credit for the outage. Anger from the outage resulted in problems at CCTS as well.

“On July 8, 2022, the CCTS received nearly double the number of calls and chats from customers,” the report notes. Some calls were not able to connect to us, as our circuits were overwhelmed by the call volume.”

Bell had the second most complaints, followed by Telus, Fido, and Koodo. A majority of the complaints focused on wireless services. Internet issues received the second most complaints.

Compared to the CCTS’s 2021-2022 mid-year report, Telus saw the largest increase in complaints, at 81 percent. Its flanker brand Koodo had the second-highest complaint increase.

Despite Bell having the second-highest count for accepted complaints, the company saw its overall complaints drop by six percent compared to the last report, the only company in the top five to see a decrease.

Code breaches

The wireless code is made up of a set of rules service providers must follow, covering everything from contracts to issues with mobile devices. The report confirms 36 wireless code breaches, up from the 24 reported in the last mid-year report. A majority relate to providers failing to give customers proper notices with all relevant information before disconnecting services.

The recent report also reports 4 breaches of the internet code.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CCTS