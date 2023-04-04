Pokémon Stadium coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on April 12

1999’s Nintendo 64 classic Pokémon Stadium is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on April 12th.

The subscription service gives players access to retro N64 and Sega Genesis titles like Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Mario Tennis and more.

Pokémon Stadium is the first game to show Pokémon in 3D. Trainers battle against one another using the first 151 Pokémon from the Game Boy games, Pokémon Red, Blue and Yellow.

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack’ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts).

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo