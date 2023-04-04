Patent reveals Apple might be working on a touchscreen AirPods case

A new Apple patent offers hints about a potential upcoming AirPods case that could be the company’s most interactive yet.

The new patent, which was published last week by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, indicates that Apple is interested in developing an AirPods case with a touchscreen display. The case would essentially allow users to control applications connected to the AirPods, like Apple Music, directly from the case.

The patent reveals that it was filed back in September 2021, and credits Darius A. Satongar, William D. Lindmeier and Per Haakan Linus Persson as the inventors.

The case would reportedly allow users to control audio options, provide haptic feedback, display connected devices, show notifications and more.

JBL showed off a similar earbud case at CES this year. Called the JBL Tour Pro 2, the earbud’s case has a touchscreen LCD display that would allow users to customize audio settings. The earbuds are expected to be available this spring.

As for the touchscreen AirPods, it is currently unclear if and when it will come out.

Image credit: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Source: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Via: CNET