Netflix developing new series with Toronto’s Mae Martin

Netflix has ordered Tall Pines, a new thriller series from Toronto’s Mae Martin.

On top of starring in the series, Martin will serve as creator, co-showrunner (with Servant‘s Ryan Scott) and executive producer. Toronto-based Sphere Media (Sort Of) is co-producing the series.

Per Netflix, the series is “set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the troubled teen industry and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.”

Martin is the co-creator and star of the acclaimed British series Feel Good, a semi-autobiographical story about a Canadian comedian who goes to the U.K. and falls in love with another woman. The series streams internationally on Netflix, including in Canada. Martin also appeared in several episodes of HBO’s The Flight Attendant and was a featured comedian in Amazon’s LOL: Last One Laughing Canada.

A release date and other casting information for Tall Pines have not yet been revealed.

In other Canadian Netflix news, the streamer greenlit a new Nunavut-set Indigenous comedy series last week.

Image credit: Netflix

Via: Barry Hertz