Google’s monthly Pixel patch is missing again

Google’s regular Pixel update schedule is slipping once again. The search giant usually rolls out a security update for its Pixel line on the first Monday of every month, but it’s missed that date twice in a row now.

As noted by Android Police, the March 2023 security patch arrived a week late (and even later for Pixel 6 users). Similarly, the April update has missed the typical Monday release and it’s not clear when the update will arrive. Moreover, Google has only published some of the related documentation for the update.

These updates usually come with a post from Google on the Pixel Community forums, new factory images and OTA, an Android Security Bulletin outlining the bug fixes for the month, and a Pixel-specific security bulletin. So far, only the April Security Bulletin has emerged, though it’s worth noting it applies to all of Android and not just Pixel phones.

As has become the norm for Google, the Security Bulletin has fixes divided into two security patch levels, part of an effort to make updates easier for manufacturers to implement. The first patch level outlines fixes for 28 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) that were recently discovered and that the patch addresses. The second level contains another 41 fixes for vendor-specific CVEs.

Of the 69 total CVEs, Google deemed six of them as ‘critical,’ the worst of which is an Android System CVE that could allow a nearby attacker to execute code on a device without physical access to it and without the users’ interaction.

It remains to be seen when Google rolls out the Pixel update. Hopefully, the delay isn’t too significant this time around.

Source: April 2023 Android Security Bulletin Via: Android Police