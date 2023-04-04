Several Nintendo Switch games like Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for sale on Amazon

Nintendo’s first-party titles are well-known for a few reasons, including their stellar gameplay, great visuals and of course, the nostalgia factor — but they also have a reputation for rarely going on sale.
Luckily, several notable Nintendo titles are currently on sale on Amazon Canada.
Check them out below:
First Party Switch Game Sale on Amazon
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – $64.10 https://t.co/Ow7rEITo6l
Bayonetta 3 – $56 https://t.co/DEd8Afrvuv
New Pokemon Snap – $65.66 https://t.co/WSkdTd1k68
Pokemon Sword – $64 https://t.co/4YfeIEjub0 #ad pic.twitter.com/oBD053HGQm
— Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) April 3, 2023
Some of these games include Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta, Pokémon Violet, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and more.
- Bayonetta 3: now $56, was $79.99
- Xenoblade Chronicle 3: now $64.10, was $79.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: now $72.68, was $79.99
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land: now $70.99, was $79.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: now $59.36, was $79.99
- Mario Party Superstars: now $70.88, was $79.99
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: now $70.99, was $79.99
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons: now $74, was $79.99
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Switch: now $74.45, was $79,99
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: now $69.99, was $79.99
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet: now $69.83, was $79.99
- Splatoon 3: now $71.49, was $79.99
- Luigi’s Mansion: now $69.83, was $79.99
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus: now $69.77, was $79.99
Check out more games on Amazon.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Via: @Lbabinz