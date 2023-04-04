Apple to lay off some employees from its retail store division

Up until now, Apple has been able to avoid layoffs amid a time when every other big tech company have been letting go their employees. However, that is reported to soon change.

According to a new Bloomberg report, the Cupertino-based company will lay off a small number of employees from one of its retail teams.

The number of employees being laid off is reportedly “very small,” especially compared to other tech companies like Google and Spotify.

Back in February, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that he views layoffs as a “last resort kind of thing.” He added that while layoffs can’t be completely ignored, there are other ways to reduce costs and that Apple is “managing costs very tightly and is curtailing hiring in certain areas while continuing to hire in others.”

It’s worth noting however that with the upcoming layoffs, Apple is reportedly aiming to improve operations instead of cutting cost.

The layoffs are reported to affect employees that handle the building and up-keeping of retail Apple stores.

Apple doesn’t necessarily want these employees to not be a part of the company. Employees have been told to apply for a different position at the company by the end of the week, in case they want to remain a part of Apple. For those uninterested in continuing to work for the tech giant, Apple is offering up to four months of severance pay.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Bloomberg Via: The Verge