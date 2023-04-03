New alleged Samsung render reveals larger Galaxy Z Flip 5 outer screen

With Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Fold line remaining stagnant design-wise for the past few years, it’s safe to say that the Flip 5 is due for a cosmetic upgrade.

One improvement Samsung is looking to capitalize on is the screen size, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 planning to make the cover display bigger to improve both functionality and aesthetic (see below).

A new render created by SamMobile based on leaked information shows that this change could be a substantial upgrade for the product line.

The Z Flip 5 is reported to expand the display size to somewhere between 3 to 4-inches, with previous rumours narrowing the expected size down to 3.4-inches.

This is a considerable improvement to Samsung’s previous entry, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Released in August of last year in Canada, the Z Flip 4 featured a measly 1.34-inch cover screen.

Although adequate for checking notifications or incoming calls, the increased screen size slated for the Z Flip 5 provides more space for users to conduct tasks that require more than a brief glance.

The new render shows that a potential design would see the outer display host a square aspect ratio and cover nearly all of the outer shell of the phone.

A larger external display opens up lots of opportunities for Samsung when it comes to how the company wants to incorporate its One UI user interface on the new device. Options such as running apps directly from the cover screen could become a real possibility if Samsung chooses to do so.

This, when paired with rumours of an upgraded folding screen and increased durability, makes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a product to keep an eye on as developments continue.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is predicted to be officially revealed in August of this year alongside the Z Fold 5.

Via: SamMobile Via: Android Police