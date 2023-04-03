Get up to $400 off Motorola devices to celebrate 50 years since the first public cell phone call

Fifty years ago today, on April 3rd, 1973 former Motorola VP and Director of R&D Martin Cooper made the first-ever public call from a handheld portable cell phone. The phone he used was a Motorola DynaTAC.

The moment is widely regarded as the most significant event in the history of mobile technology. This event marked a turning point in society, as people no longer had to remain tethered to a landline to stay connected. It also enabled people to communicate with anyone, anywhere, at any time.

“When I made the first public portable cell phone call on April 3, 1973, I knew it was only the beginning; that Motorola and the cellphone industry were starting a revolution in personal communications,” said Martin Cooper. “Since then, there have been a huge number of pivotal innovations, many of them created by Motorola. The first fifty years were only the warm-up. There will be many more exciting advancements that will transform humanity.”

Image credit: Motorola

Source: Motorola