Today is the last day to get $60/20GB and $65/30GB plans

It looks like today will be the last day to take advantage of double data deals at Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus.

Both Koodo and Fido have added notices to their respective websites warning that the double data bonuses offered for roughly the last month will end on April 3rd, 2023. Virgin Plus hasn’t added an end date to its website yet, but historically the three providers move in lockstep, and I expect Virgin will drop the offers within a few days of Koodo and Fido ending them.

As a quick refresher, the plans in question were a $60/mo 20GB plan (usually 10GB) and a $65/mo 30GB plan (usually 15GB). There was also a $10/mo credit for 24 months available to bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers.

Moreover, Koodo appears to have already ended the $10/mo credit offered to BYOP customers. Fido and Virgin both still offer the credit, however.

Virgin and Koodo kicked off the double data deal at the end of February, and Fido matched the deal a day later. Over the first couple weeks of March, Virgin, then Koodo, and finally Fido added the $10/mo credit.

It’s a real bummer to see the deals go away. $55/mo for 30GB of data isn’t bad, and it’s the best offer we’ve seen since the $45/50GB deal over Black Friday. Until we see another decent offer from these providers, it’s probably best to hold off on switching or upgrading.