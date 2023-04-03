Asus reveals the ROG Ally, its own Steam Deck-esque PC gaming handheld

On April 1st, Asus dropped a trailer for a Steam Deck-esque new gaming PC handheld called the ROG Ally. Naturally, people thought this was just an April Fool’s Day joke, but now, Asus has confirmed this is an actual product.

The Taiwanese electronics giant says the ROG Ally runs on Windows 11 and features a custom APU that’s AMD’s fastest to date. Further, it sports a dual fan design and support for the ROG XG Mobile eGPU to stream your ROG Ally games to a TV.

In a hands-on video, YouTuber Dave2D revealed a few more specs, including a 7-inch display, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 500 nits of brightness and a 120HZ refresh rate. Button-wise, the ROG Ally sports a standard dual-thumbstick, four-face button setup.

However, there are a few big questions remaining — namely, pricing and games. The former remains entirely clear, while the latter is fairly vague. In the reveal video, we see High on Life, Golf With Your Friends and Ghostrunner being played, but Asus simply says it “allows you to pick up and play your favourite game libraries” without naming any.

For now, Asus is simply directing people to a U.S. Best Buy landing page that provides no further details. You can also register for email updates on Asus’ website. Given the lack of information at the moment, it remains to be seen just how much interest people will have in the ROG Ally.

Image credit: Asus

Source: Asus