Apple’s watchOS could soon receive its biggest update in years

watchOS, Apple’s smartwatch operating system, might be getting a rather substantial update this year.

According to Mark Gurman’s Bloomberg Power On newsletter, watchOS 10 will feature the most substantial update to the Apple Watch in several years.

Changes include a new visual design, offering Apple Watch owners a refreshed look and feel with watchOS 10.

“I believe the new watchOS should be a fairly extensive upgrade — with notable changes to the user interface — unlike iOS 17,” writes Gurman in the newsletter.

Gurman goes on to say that other updates, including iOS 17 and hardware refreshes — including even the Apple Watch Series 9 — are expected to be minor in 2023. There are reportedly plans for a more substantial Apple Watch update in 2024.

Last year saw the release of the Apple Watch Ultra, a rugged take on the wearable, and the Apple Watch Series 8, a relatively minor update to the Series 7 that includes a body temperature sensor and few other changes or new features.

Source: Bloomberg Via: iMore