Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 27-April 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The Power [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 31st, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: Nine episodes (around one hour each)

After teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will, the global power balance is completely reversed.

Based on Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name, The Power was created by Alderman, Raelle Tucker (True Blood) and Sarah Quintrell (Doctors) and stars Toni Collette (Hereditary), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) and John Leguizamo (When They See Us).

Stream The Power here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in March can be found here. A roundup of April’s new content is available here.

Apple TV+

The Big Door Prize [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 29th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Ten episodes (29 to 35 minutes each)

A machine mysteriously appears in a grocery store in a small town, giving residents the ability to see their futures.

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize was created by Markham, Ontario’s David West Read (Schitt’s Creek) and stars Chris O’Dowd (Girls), Gabrielle Dennis (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Damon Gupton (Whiplash) and Josh Segarra (Orange is the New Black).

Stream The Big Door Prize here.

Tetris [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 31st, 2023

Genre: Biographical thriller

Runtime: Nine episodes (around one hour each)

Based on true events, this movie follows game developer and entrepreneur Henk Rogers as he travels to the Soviet Union to work with Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov to bring the beloved game to the rest of the world.

Tetris was directed by Jon S. Baird (Filth) and stars Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Toby Jones (The Girl), Nikita Yefremov (London Grad) and Roger Allam (V For Vendetta). It’s also worth noting that Halifax’s Noah Pink (Genius) wrote the screenplay.

Stream Tetris here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

Evolving Vegan

This series was the ultimate goal when I began #EvolvingVegan 5 years ago. #Vegan is no longer a passing fad, & we’re on a journey to prove it! PREMIERING MARCH 30th, 2023 at 8PM EST!! https://t.co/GivXoGC949 — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) March 23, 2023

Crave premiere date: March 30th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (around 42 minutes each)

Toronto’s Mena Massoud (Aladdin) hosts this travel series spotlighting different restaurants in North America that offer plant-based meals.

Evolving Vegan is based on his online project of the same name and features appearances from Toronto’s Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) and Regina’s Tesher (“Jalebi Baby”).

Stream Evolving Vegan here.

Jurassic World Dominion

Original theatrical release date: June 10th, 2022

Crave premiere date: April 1st, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi action

Runtime: 2 hours, 26 minutes

With the human world overrun by dinosaurs, Owen and Claire must embark on a rescue mission while Alan, Ellie and Ian work to expose a Biosyn conspiracy.

Jurassic World Dominion was directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) and stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help), while Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprise their original Jurassic Park roles of Ian, Alan and Ellie, respectively.

Stream Jurassic World Dominion here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in March can be found here. A roundup of April’s new content is available here.

Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 31st, 2023

Genre: Family, medical, comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (34 to 39 minutes each)

In between mounting pressures as a teenage doctor, Lahela finds herself caught in a love triangle.

Based on the Neil Patrick Harris-led ’90s series Doogie Howser, M.D., Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. was created by Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat) and stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack), Emma Meisel (The Kids Are Alright), Matthew Sato (Hawaii Five-O), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes) and Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story).

Stream Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. here.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in March can be found here. A roundup of April’s new content is available here.

Netflix

Murder Mystery 2 [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 31st, 2023

Genre: Action-comedy, mystery

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

With their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey must track down their billionaire pal after he’s kidnapped from his wedding.

Murder Mystery 2 was directed by Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer) and stars Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore), Jennifer Aniston (Friends), Mark Strong (Kingsman series) and Mélanie Laurent (Inglorious Basterds).

Stream Murder Mystery 2 here

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in March can be found here. A roundup of April’s new content is available here.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column. As well, those who have cancelled Netflix due to the company’s recent password-sharing crackdown can check out this resource for a breakdown of other streaming platforms to check out.

Image credit: Apple