Samsung’s new Try Galaxy lets users take a look at One UI 5.1

In the past, Samsung has let non-Samsung users try out its user interface, and now it’s back at it.

Samsung’s new “Try Galaxy” demo tool lets users try out the Galaxy S23, Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 software from their devices — including iPhones.

You’ll need to head to the ‘Try Galaxy’ website, and iPhone owners will get a prompt to install a web app by adding the site to their home screen. The app will let users get a taste of One UI 5.1, Samsung’s Android 13 skin.

Previously, Samsung launched ‘iTest,’ an interactive website letting iPhone users test the One UI experience. However, iTest has been replaced by ‘Try Galaxy.’

You can try out the Google core apps like Messages, and demo experience of Samsung Health, Smart Switch and more.

You can try out ‘TryGalaxy,’ here.

Via: 9to5Google