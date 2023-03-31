GM aims to boost subscription revenue with its own infotainment system for EVs

General Motors (GM) has provided an update on its in-vehicle infotainment strategy.

The Detroit-based automobile company plans to phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its future electric vehicles (EVs). The first GM vehicle to get rid of Apple and Google’s in-car infotainment tech will be the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, as reported by Reuters.

It’s worth noting that while Android Auto will not be added to future GM vehicles, Google isn’t being shut out of GM’s cars. The company will build its own infotainment system in partnership with Google, allowing it to capture more data on how consumers drive and charge EVs. The decision is a setback for Apple in its competition with Google to capture more real estate on vehicle dashboards in North America.

The system will include Google Maps and Google Assistant, as well as other apps such as Spotify and Audible that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. GM said that EV owners will get free access to these features for eight years. The new infotainment system will also be more tightly integrated with GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance system, which allows hands-free driving under certain conditions. GM said that it will introduce new driver assistance features that rely on its vehicle’s built-in navigation system, rather than on a smartphone connection.

GM also views the new infotainment system as a way to generate more revenue from subscription services, including music streaming, audiobooks and vehicle maintenance. GM’s chief executive Mary Barra has set a target of $20 billion USD (about $27 billion CAD) to $25 billion (roughly $33 billion CAD) in annual revenue from subscriptions by 2030.

GM said that it will continue to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its combustion vehicles. Further, owners of EVs equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will still be able to use the platforms.

Source: Reuters