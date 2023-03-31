Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 27 percent off today

Amazon Canada is having another sale on one of its most popular devices. Select Fire TV Sticks are now up to 25 percent off.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and the Fire TV Stick 4K are both streaming devices from Amazon that allow you to access various streaming services and watch TV shows and movies.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a compact streaming device that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and connects to the internet, giving you access to TV shows, movies, and other content from popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. The device comes with a remote that features Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, which allows you to control your TV with your voice and search for content across multiple services.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is an upgraded version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming, as well as support for high dynamic range (HDR) content, which provides a wider range of colors and greater contrast. The Fire TV Stick 4K also features a faster processor and more memory than the standard Fire TV Stick.

Both devices provide a great user experience, however, if you have a 4K TV and want to watch content in the highest quality possible, then the Fire TV Stick 4K may be the better choice.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada