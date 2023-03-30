Here are the streaming services you should check out if you cancelled Netflix

Now that Netflix is charging an additional $7.99 to share your password on top of a standard subscription cost ($16.49 for ‘Standard and $20.99 for ‘Premium), many Canadians have opted to cancel their subscription to the streaming service.

If you’re looking to replace Netflix with another streaming service, there are several options out there — and some of them arguably offer better content for a lower price (and you can still share your password).

Below are several platforms work subscribing to if you’ve cancelled Netflix and have a hunger for more content:

Apple TV+

The iPhone maker’s streaming service has built up a solid roster of original shows in its first three-plus years, including the smash hit comedy Ted Lasso, psychological thriller Severance, alternative history sci-fi drama For All Mankind and video game workplace sitcom Mythic Quest. And while its original film catalogue is comparatively small beyond a few standouts (namely, the Oscar-winning CODA), the company is also reportedly set to dramatically expand its movie business, particularly through Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Apple TV+ costs $8.99/month. It’s also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $15.95/month.

Crave

Bell-owned Crave has its issues, including video bitrate problems and a less-than-stellar app on some platforms, but its content offerings remain impressive.

Along with Crave Original content like Letterkenny and a wide selection of Showtime TV shows like Yellowjackets, the platform also features all of HBO’s originals, including Game of Thrones, The Wire, The Last of Us and new, still-airing shows like Season 4 of Succession.

Crave costs $19.99/month or $199.90/year (Bell recently got rid of Crave’s $9.99 per month Mobile plan.)

Disney+

Arguably the best deal in streaming, Disney+ offers an at times overwhelming amount of content. Along with Marvel movies like Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars TV shows like The Mandalorian and animated films like Soul and Frozen II, the service also features Star, the home of many Hulu titles in regions where the Disney-owned service isn’t available.

Star features TV shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Atlanta, The Kardashians, Futurama and more. As far as pure bang for your buck goes, it’s difficult to beat Disney+.

Disney+ costs $11.99/month or $119/year in Canada.

Paramount+

Along with the best video game movie ever, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount+ is home to movies like Jackass Forever, The Godfather and Top Gun: Maverick and TV shows like Tulsa King, Yellowstone and its spin-offs, 1883 and 1923.

The platform doesn’t offer quite as much content as its competitors, but there are still a few gems in its library worth checking out.

Paramount+ costs $9.99 per month in Canada.

Pluto TV

Here’s a service that you don’t actually need to subscribe to at all. That’s because Pluto TV is a FAST (free, ad-supported television) channel, so if you’re willing to put up with the occasional commercial, you can get access to a wealth of content at absolutely no cost.

Structurally, the service is laid out like a cable box, so you have channels for “live TV” plus an “on-demand” section. Although it doesn’t have original content, Pluto TV has a decent catalogue of older titles, including everything from Happy Days and the Carol Burnett Show to South Park and Canadian fan-favourite Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Pluto TV is available on a variety of devices, including the web, Android, iOS and smart TVs.

Prime Video

Amazon-owned Prime video is a little different from most streaming services in that it really doesn’t offer a lot of notable content. It’s more of a pack-in bonus that adds value to a standard Amazon Prime subscription. That said, Prime Video does have several TV shows and movies, including Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Boys, The Man in the High Castle, Upload, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and more.

It’s also worth mentioning that Prime also allows you to subscribe to several ‘Channels’ for an additional fee, including Starz and standalone services like StackTV, Paramount+ and more.

Prime Video costs $9.99/month or $99/year and is included in all Amazon Prime subscriptions.

With files from Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Shankar.