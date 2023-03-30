Get one month of free service with latest Lucky Mobile flash sale

Bell’s Lucky Mobile launched a flash sale offering one month of free service for customers who buy online.

The offer runs until April 3rd, 2023 and is available online and at select retail stores, though Lucky says that does not include Dollarama, The Source, Easyhome or Circle K, which have their own bonus offer.

The free month of service will be applied as a credit on the customer’s third month of service, which means you need to stay with Lucky for two months before you get the deal.

Along with the free month of service, customers who buy their Lucky SIM card online can get it for 50 percent off.

Lucky offered a similar deal for St. Patrick’s Day earlier this year.

Learn more about the offer here.