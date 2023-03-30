Google denies using ChatGPT data for Bard training

Google has reportedly launched a new initiative called Gemini, which aims to improve its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots after the lacklustre debut of its latest offering, Bard.

According to The Information, the tech giant is enlisting the help of its DeepMind division to beat rival OpenAI, but the report also claimed that Google may have trained Bard using data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, taken from a website called ShareGPT.

A former Google AI researcher, Jacob Devlin, allegedly warned against using the data, claiming it would violate OpenAI’s terms of service and produce answers that looked too similar.

NEW: Prominent Google AI researcher resigned after warning Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and other senior execs that Bard—Google’s rival to ChatGPT—was *using data from ChatGPT*. Big no-no in that world. https://t.co/a5NeclJPK5 w/ @jon_victor_ pic.twitter.com/YEZqEqpzPS — Amir Efrati (@amir) March 29, 2023

Despite the allegations, Google has denied using the ChatGPT data to train Bard. A spokesperson for the company, Chris Pappas, stated that “Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT,” in a statement given to The Verge. “Unfortunately, all I can share is our statement from yesterday,” he said.

The move to involve DeepMind in Gemini is seen as a significant step, as the AI division has been striving to become more independent from Google for years. However, the collaboration could also signal a renewed effort by Google to improve its AI chatbots and compete with OpenAI.

Source: The Information Via: The Verge