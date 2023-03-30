Chatr offering 4GB of bonus data for 12 months, free month of service

Rogers’ Chatr Mobile is offering 4GB of bonus data per month for 12 months and a free month of service on select plans.

Until April 3rd, you can get the 4GB data bonus on plans $35/mo and up and the one-month credit on all of the provider’s plans.

Unfortunately, the 4GB bonus isn’t quite as good as it seems at first glance. Per the fine print, the 4GB bonus is only available with a “new activation and auto-pay,” and the bonus “includes [the] 2GB auto-pay bonus.” So realistically, you’re only getting 2GB of bonus data since if you were to sign up with auto-pay, you’d get a 2GB bonus anyway.

As for the free month, Chatr says it’s a credit equal to one month’s plan fee and is “applied on [the] 2nd anniversary date.”

Like most Chatr deals, both of these offers will expire if an account becomes inactive or if customers change their plan. With that in mind, customers should make sure to pick a plan they’re going to stick with for the 12 month period.

You can check out the deals here.