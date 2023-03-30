Apple’s mixed reality headset might not be shown off at WWDC afterall

It looks like the launch of Apple’s often-rumoured augmented reality/virtual reality headset (AR/VR) might be pushed back once again.

According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the reveal of Apple’s anticipated foray into the world of mixed reality might be pushed back beyond this year’s WWDC in June. He goes on to say that he “isn’t very optimistic” that the headset will create an “iPhone moment,” resulting in the company delaying its mass production to the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Because Apple isn’t very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement recreating the astounding “iPhone moment,” the mass production schedule for assembly has been pushed back by another 1-2 months to mid-to-late 3Q23. The delay also adds uncertainty to whether the new device… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2023

Shipment forecasts for 2023 also come in lower than previous estimates at just 200,000 to 300,000. In the past, Kuo has said that Apple expected to ship roughly 500,000 mixed reality (MR) headsets in its first year on the market.

The negative news surrounding Apple’s VR/AR headset is starting to add up. For example, a report earlier this week from the New York Times stated that many Apple employees aren’t sold on the mixed reality headset, causing some to leave the project. There are also reports that it’s heavy, not enough apps are ready for the device and that it lacks a “killer app” to really sell the headset.

Apple’s MR headset is expected to feature a ski goggle-like design, a Digital Crown-like dial that allows you to move in and out of VR, and swappable battery packs. The price will likely fall in the $3,000 USD (approximately $4,000 CAD) range.

Apple recently confirmed that WWDC will run from Jun 5th to 9th.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: MacRumors