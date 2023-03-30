Anker portable chargers up to 25 percent off today

Anker has some great deals on for those looking for discounts on portable chargers. This might come in handy as the warmer weather hits Canada. Charging on the go is highly underrated.
Below are all of the deals:
- Anker 335 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) for $59.99 (save 25%)
- Anker 10000mAh External Batteries for $34.99 (save 5%)
- Anker 733 Power Bank for $109.99 (save $20)
- Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) for $219.99 (save $30)
- Anker USB-C Portable Charger 10000mAh with 20W Power Delivery for $54.99 (save 17%)
- Anker PowerCore 20100mAh for $69.99 (save $5)
- 5,200mAh Ultra-Compact Portable Charger for $39.99 (save 20%)
- Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger for $59.99 (save 20%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada