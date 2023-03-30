fbpx
Deals

Anker portable chargers up to 25 percent off today

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Mar 30, 20237:06 AM EDT
2 comments

Anker has some great deals on for those looking for discounts on portable chargers. This might come in handy as the warmer weather hits Canada. Charging on the go is highly underrated.

Below are all of the deals:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments