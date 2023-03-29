Where to pre-order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Nintendo Switch in Canada

Earlier this week, Nintendo held a special video presentation dedicated entirely to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In it, we saw 10 minutes of open-world gameplay footage from The Breath of the Wild sequel, including a look at some of Link’s new powers. However, the stream ended with the reveal of a few new Tears of the Kingdom-themed products: a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED model ($469.99), Pro controller ($99.99) and Switch carrying case ($32.99).

The Switch OLED releases April 28th while the controller and case launch on May 12th alongside Tears of the Kingdom. We’ve also added the $174.99 collector’s edition, which went up for pre-order last month and quickly sold out everywhere, and the $21.99 Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo where applicable.

Here’s where you can pre-order them in Canada.

Note: as with many special edition items, pre-orders have sold out quickly as they’ve become available at various retailers. Therefore, you’ll likely want to bookmark these pages and even follow some of the retailers’ social media handles for updates. We’ll also update should any additional retailers become available.

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Nintendo Store

The Source

Collector’s Edition (pre-orders open April 17th)

Walmart

It’s worth noting that the Walmart Canada Gaming Twitter account will notify you when stock is replenished on the console.

Finally, it’s important to note that Tears of the Kingdom itself will be priced at $89 in Canada, $10 more than other Switch games. “We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis,” a Nintendo of Canada spokesperson told MobileSyrup.

Image credit: Nintendo