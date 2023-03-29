PlayStation Spring Sale offers up to 75 percent off over 2,000 titles

Sony has kicked off a major Spring Sale on the PlayStation Store, offering up to 75 percent off more than 2,400 digital games and add-ons.
Notably, this includes deals on recent releases like Dead Space, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and Like a Dragon: Ishin! See below for some of the highlights:
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS4/PS5) — $53.49 (regularly $66.99)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5) — $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS4/PS5) — $41.86 (regularly $62.49)
- Gotham Knights (PS5) — $35.99 (regularly $89.99)
- The Last of Us Part I (PS5) — $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4/PS5) — $74.79 (regularly $93.49)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition (PS5) — $59.99 (regularly $119.99)
- NHL 23 (PS5) — $35.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Sifu (PS4/PS5) — $32.09 (regularly $53.49)
The full list of Spring Sale deals can be found here. The promotion runs until April 26th.
Image credit: Square Enix