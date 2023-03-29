Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in April 2023

PlayStation has revealed the free games coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in April 2023.

Leading this month’s lineup is Build Your Maker on PS4 and PS5 is releasing day one on PlayStation Plus. The first-person building and raiding game hails from Montreal’s Behaviour Interactive, the studio behind Dead by Daylight.

Also notable is Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a co-op-supported, Super Mario 3D World-esque platformer that’s available on both PS4 and PS5.

Rounding out this month’s trio of freebies is Tails of Iron, a hand-drawn RPG for PS4 and PS5.

All three games will be free through PS Plus Essential, the base PS Plus membership, from April 4th to May 1st. March’s Essential titles will remain free until April 3rd.

PlayStation Plus Essential costs $11.99/month or $69.99/year.

Image credit: Behaviour Interactive

Source: PlayStation