Kia’s chunky EV9 offers 540km range and Level 3 self-driving

After revealing its three-row EV9 a few weeks ago, Kia has shared several specs tied to the electric vehicle (EV).

First off, the expansive vehicle’s GT-line trim features a Level 3 Highway Driving Pilot (HPD) that utilizes LiDAR and other sensors that allow users to “take a break from controlling the vehicle” by mapping objects around it.

Kia says Level 3 HPD provides “intelligent, proactive, real-time assistance across a wide range of conditions.” It’s unclear if this feature will be available in the Canadian version of the vehicle.

Regarding range, Kia claims the RWD Long Range EV9 with a 99.8kWh battery can hit 540km (336 miles). The car will also be available in an AWD variant with a 99.8kWh battery and a standard 76.1kWh RWD base-level range version. Other notable specs include 0-99km (o-62 miles) in 9.2 seconds with the RWD Long Range 150kW motor and 8.2 seconds with the 160kW monitor in the Standard Range configuration. Finally, the AWD model with dual-motor 283kW power can hit 99km in six seconds.

Like several other automakers, Kia is also locking specific functionality behind digital purchases via its Connect Store, including an enhanced light pattern on the grille and an additional “Boost” feature that boosts torque to hit 0-99km in 5.2 seconds. It’s unclear how much these additional new features will cost. The EV9 is also expected to be the first Kia to support ultra-wide band digital keys.

It’s unclear how much the EV9 will cost in Canada, but EV is expected to release in some regions towards the second half of the year. In other electric vehicle-related news, Hyundai recently confirmed that its upcoming Ioniq 6 sedan starts at $54,999 in Canada.

Image credit: Kia

Source: Kia Via: The Globe and Mail