Echo Buds (2nd Gen) sees a 32 percent price drop today

Amazon released its Echo Buds (2nd Gen) back in October 2021 and these have received a massive price drop of 32 percent.

The Amazon Echo Buds 2 are equipped with active noise-cancelling technology, which puts them in direct competition with other higher-priced wireless earbuds such as the Galaxy Buds 2 and Beats Studio Buds. Additionally, these earbuds have an added advantage for Alexa users as they can access the digital assistant hands-free directly from the wireless earbuds.

According to Amazon, the Echo Buds 2 offer up to five hours of listening time and can be recharged several times in the included case. In addition, each earbud features a touch-sensitive zone for controlling play/pause behavior. Moreover, the earbuds have an IPX4 rating, which means they can withstand light splashes of water.

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with a wireless charging case is now $129.99, while the wired charging option is 32 percent off at $104.99.

Source: Amazon Canada