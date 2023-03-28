Rogers and Fido customers now have access to a new spam call detection tool

Rogers has rolled out a new feature to inform its customers if a call is fraudulent.

Spam Call Detect utilizes an analytic engine that monitors calls coming to Rogers networks to evaluate if they’re spam or fraud. If a call is identified as such, it’ll show up as “Likely Spam” or “Likely Fraud” for Rogers and Fido wireless and home phone customers that use call and name display.

Rogers is using Hiya to power the service, a company specializing in identifying spam and fraudulent calls.

Rogers says the measure is in addition to other steps it has taken to block unwanted calls, including Universal Call Blocking and STIR/SHAKEN.

“We are proud to bring Spam Call Detect to Rogers and Fido customers, equipping them with new technology to help combat unwanted calls,” Tisha Rattos, vice president of product and device, said. “In this era of 24/7 connectivity, nuisance calls are a distraction, and this is one simple way we are helping our customers get back to what matters most.

Source: Rogers