Nintendo’s Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED model releases April 28

During Nintendo’s Direct stream focused on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Japanese gaming giant revealed a special edition version of the console alongside a lengthy look at the game.

The Tears of the Kingdom edition Switch OLED model is gold, white and green, and features designs inspired by the game, including the Triforce on the dock and several designs on its gold Joy-Cons.

A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also launch alongside the game on May 12th. pic.twitter.com/G3aM38v1Zi — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) March 28, 2023

The Switch OLED model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition launches on April 28th, 2023 for $469.99, just ahead of Tears of the Kingdom’s May 12th release date.

Nintendo also revealed plans to release a Tears of the Kingdom-themed Pro Controller and carrying case.

During the direct, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma showed off roughly 10 minutes of Tears of the Kingdom in action, revealing several of Link’s new abilities, its world, a new system that allows you to combine weapons and more.

You can find the video below.

Image credit: Nintendo