New on Crave: April 2023

Bell has announced that a ton of new content is coming to Crave in April (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in April 2023:
April 1st
- Jurassic World: Dominion
- Master Liar: Episodes 1-3
- Risky Business — Starz
April 6th
- Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection: Season 1
April 7th
- Mary Makes It Easy: Season 2B
- Bring It On: Cheer Or Die
- Marry F**k Kill
- Monster Family 2
- The Black Phone
- Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed @ 8pm ET
- Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend — Starz
- Parenthood — Starz
- Crazy, Stupid, Love — Starz
- Curly Sue — Starz
April 14th
- Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Jo Koy
- Law & Order: Seasons 11 &12
- Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 4, Episode 1 @11pm ET
- The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist: Season 1
- Blade of the 47 Ronin
- None
- Blindspotting: Season 2, Episodes 1-2
- 21 Jump Street — Starz
- 22 Jump Street — Starz
- Boyz N’ The Hood — Starz
- Casper
- Pumping Iron — Starz
- Raw Deal — Starz
- Something Borrowed — Starz
April 16th
- Barry: Season 4, episodes 1-2 @10pm/10:30pm ET
- The 100 Foot Wave: Season 2, Episode 1 @8pm ET
April 17th
- 752 Is Not A Number
April 20th
- Mrs. Davis: Season 1, episodes 1-4
- Fired on Mars: Season 1, episodes 1-2
April 21st
- The Ark: Season 1
- Astro Boy
- Jerry Maguire — Starz
- One Year Off — Starz
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Craft — Starz
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Summer with Hope
April 23rd
- Somebody Somewhere: Season 2 @10:30pm ET
April 24th
- Gunda
April 26th
- Malignant
April 27th
- Love & Death
April 28
- Call Jane
- MVP
- The Iron Giant
- MTV’s EX on the Beach: Couples: Season 6
- Heavy Rescue 401: Season 7
- Fifty Shades Darker — Starz
- Split — Starz
What’s leaving Crave in April
- Reminiscence (April 4th)
- Stage Fright (April 5th)
- 50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. & Mrs. Kraus (April 7th)
- Rogue Hostage (April 9th)
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw (April 13th)
- Crutch (April 17th)
- Siberia (April 17th)
- Cinema Toast: Season 1 (April 19th)
- Sasquatch: Season 1 (April 19th)
- Scary Movie (April 19th)
- Scary Movie 2 (April 19th)
- Scary Movie 3 (April 19th)
- Scary Movie 4 (April 19th)
- Scary Movie 5 (April 19th)
- Malignant (April 26th)
Free Guy (April 28th)
- A Cinderella Story: Starstruck (April 30th)
- After Dark, My Sweet (April 30th)
- Angel Heart (April 30th)
- August: Osage County (April 30th)
- Belle (April 30th)
- Big Miracle (April 30th)
- Boogie (April 30th)
- Four Christmases (April 30th)
- Friday Night Lights (2004) (April 30th)
- Grizzly Man (April 30th)
- I Am Ali (April 30th)
- I Heart Huckabees (April 30th)
- Land (April 30th)
- Letters to Juliet (April 30th)
- Minions (April 30th)
- Monsoon Wedding (April 30th)
- Peacock (April 30th)
- Red (April 30th)
- Red 2 (April 30th)
- Ride the Eagle (April 30th)
- Riders of Justice (April 30th)
- Rio (April 30th)
- Rio 2 (April 30th)
- Snowpiercer (April 30th)
- Spirit Untamed (April 30th)
- Super Troopers (April 30th)
- Super Troopers 2 (April 30th)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (April 30th)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (April 30th)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (April 30th)
- The Bank Job (April 30th)
- TMNT (April 30th)