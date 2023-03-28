How to watch Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay stream

Nintendo is hosting a special Direct presentation today, where it is slated to show off gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, possibly one of the most anticipated titles of the year.

The event will be hosted by veteran Zelda director and producer Eiji Aonuma and will show roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from the upcoming title.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was first revealed back in 2019 and was expected to release in 2022. Following a delay, the title is finally set to release this year on May 12th.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel. ▶️ https://t.co/xDJPyEJq3A pic.twitter.com/8m7r6zRi03 — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) March 27, 2023

You can catch the presentation on Nintendo’s YouTube channel today, Tuesday, March 28th, at 10am ET/7am PT.

While we don’t know much about the upcoming title, we do know that it is expected to cost $89 in Canada, $10 more than regular Switch titles. MobileSyrup reached out to Nintendo Canada regarding the price increase, and a spokesperson said, “We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis.” Read more about it here.