Google app on Android gets massive Search bar

Google has added a comically big Search bar to its Android app.

Now, the pill is practically twice the size, while the ‘Search’ text is displayed in a larger font.

That said, Search functions exactly the same otherwise, so this is purely a visual update. iOS users have had this for some time, but it’s finally come to Android.

Alongside the chonky Search bar, Google has introduced a carousel that offers suggestions for actions like searching for products in screenshots, translating text with your camera, identifying songs by listening and more.

For now, the changes are available in the latest version of the Google app beta (12.14). It hasn’t yet rolled out widely to all users.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: Android Police