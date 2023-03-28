Elon Musk is on a secret VIP Twitter list boosting certain accounts

Twitter has a secret VIP list, and it’s the reason why tweets from certain accounts are recommended so often.

“For months, the platform has maintained a list of around 35 VIP users whose accounts it monitors and offers increased visibility,” according to Platformer.

Besides Elon Musk, LeBron James, Ben Shapiro, and President Joe Biden are some of the people to make the VIPs. The list was “created to monitor the engagement received by Twitter power users,” Platformer reports.

The news comes alongside Musk’s latest money-making move, which will see For You recommendations limited to accounts subscribed to Twitter Blue.

According to Musk, the move “is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms.” Of course, this doesn’t apply to verified bots that are paying for a subscription.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Platformer Via: Engadget