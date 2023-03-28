Best Buy is offering early Power Up deals until March 30: Meta Quest 2, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Google Nest Hub Max and more

Best Buy Canada is set to host its site-wide ‘Power Up’ sale event from March 31st – April 2nd. As a precursor to the sale, Best Buy is currently running a ‘Pre-Event,’ with early deals to lead you into the main Powe Up sale.

Check out some of the deals from the early Power Up sale below:

Acer Aspire TC-1760-EB13 Desktop PC (Intel Ci5 12400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Win 11): $699.99 (save $200)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx): $249.99 (save $150)

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $99.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Chalk: $239.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $499.99 (save $10)

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $1,299.99 (save $700)

Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum – Grey: $499.99 (save $200)

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers: $459.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch 256GB Android 11 Tablet w/ Qualcomm SM8450 8-Core Processor – Graphite: $1,399.99 (save $200)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – Snow: $54.99 (save $15)

Aluratek 8-inch Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame (AWS08F) – Black: $99.99 (save $40)

The early Power Up deals end on Thursday, March 30th, while the main Power Up event will go live on Friday, March 31st. Find all early Power Up deals here.

