Ubisoft will ditch E3 2023 and have its own event instead

Is any company headed to E3 2023 at this point?

Ubisoft has officially withdrawn from the gaming event and will host its own independent showcase during the annual video game conference.

Ubisoft confirmed to VGC that it won’t be in attendance, stating, “while we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles.”

Ubisoft isn’t the only company ditching E3 this year. Xbox will also hold its own showcase instead of attending the conference. Further, PlayStation and Nintendo also reportedly plan to formally ditch the event. It’s unclear if either company will hold its own showcase.

Even though these big companies will not be attending E3, Microsoft and Ubisoft are still hosting events that week, with Xbox/Bethesda’s keynote scheduled for June 11th and Ubisoft’s on June 12th. Xbox will dive deep into Starfield, but Ubisoft will likely show games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, other upcoming Assassin’s Creed projects and, potentially, Beyond Good and Evil 2.

E3 2023’s physical event will take place from June 13th to 16th, with an industry-only event on June 11th and 12th.

Source: VGC