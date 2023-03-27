SaskTel to invest $413 million in 5G, infiNET services, in 2023/24

SaskTel is investing millions in capital to expand its 5G network and broadband reach in 2023 and 2024.

Of the investment totalling $413 million, $160 million is specifically allocated towards 5G. The funds will upgrade 260 cell sites to 5G and construct 10 new sites.

“In 2023/24, we’re planning to invest more in wireless and fibre optic broadband technologies than ever before,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s CEO, said.

“These massive investments will enable us to rapidly expand our blazing fast 5G and infiNET networks across the province, allowing more of our customers to experience the true power of these amazing technologies.”

The company has allocated $106 million to expand its infiNET network, the largest fibre optic network in the province. The funds will go towards fibre-to-the-premises and fibre-to-the-business projects, which will see its infiNET network rolled out to more communities as part of its Rural Fibre Initiative.

SaskTel will also invest $70.5 million in technology and $76.5 million in customer services and operations.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel