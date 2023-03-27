Nintendo to host The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stream on March 28

A special presentation dedicated entirely to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be held on Tuesday, March 28th.

On social media, Nintendo confirmed that “roughly” 10 minutes of gameplay from the highly anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel will be shown. The event will be hosted by veteran Zelda director and producer Eiji Aonuma.

Those interested in tuning in can do so at 10am ET/7am PT on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Following a delay out of 2022, Tears of the Kingdom is now set to release on May 12th, 2023. The game was first revealed in 2019, two years after the release of Breath of the Wild, so it’s been a long time coming.

It’s unclear exactly what we should expect to see from the game, which has largely been shrouded in mystery since its reveal. In the few trailers that have been revealed so far, we’ve seen teases of floating islands about Hyrule, a drone-like apparatus for Link to pilot and more.

Last month, Nintendo also confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom will be priced at $89 in Canada, $10 more than other Switch games. The company says such pricing for any future games will be decided on a “case-by-case basis.”

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo